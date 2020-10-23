SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

SM opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

