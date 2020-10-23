SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

SM opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5,230.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 894,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 550,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SM Energy by 239.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 362,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

