SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCRF opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Friday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.12.

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

