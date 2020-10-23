Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

HSY opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

