Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of F opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

