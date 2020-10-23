Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 26th (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 26th. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SAIIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

