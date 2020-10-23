South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.60.

South State stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

