Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

