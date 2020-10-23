Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

