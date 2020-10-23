Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Orange (OTCMKTS:ORAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 1 4 6 0 2.45

Orange has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Orange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Orange $47.31 billion 0.62 $3.37 billion $1.14 9.73

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orange beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, advising, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. The company markets its products and services under the Orange brand. Orange S.A. was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

