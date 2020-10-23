Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$31.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.56.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.82 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

