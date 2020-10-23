Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $30.86.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

