Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.79. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.