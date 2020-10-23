Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

