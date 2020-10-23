Stephens Begins Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

FBNC stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 163.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

