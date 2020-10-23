Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.23% of Steris worth $34,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Steris stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

