Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vertiv Put Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:VRT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

