Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LTC Properties Call Options (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,589% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

