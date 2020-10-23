Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDMHF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Straumann alerts:

SDMHF stock opened at $392.20 on Thursday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.55.

About Straumann

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.