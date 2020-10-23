Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 902.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $14,769,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

