Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Evercore from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.46.

TSE SLF opened at C$55.30 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6334695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total value of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,697,305.73. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

