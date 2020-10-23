Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

SU opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 491,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 261,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

