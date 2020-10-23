SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $11.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 820.91 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

