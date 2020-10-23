Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGC. TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $374.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $569,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.