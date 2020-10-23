Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 12th

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 230.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.