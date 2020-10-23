SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

