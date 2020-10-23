T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.83. 4,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,275. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

