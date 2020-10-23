TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT Lowered to $99.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

TAL stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,640.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

