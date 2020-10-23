Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 510,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 195,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.60 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.