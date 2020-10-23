Tele2 AB (publ)’s (TLTZY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

