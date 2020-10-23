Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

