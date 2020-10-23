Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

