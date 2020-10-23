TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $118.45 on Thursday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

