Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,047,754 shares of company stock valued at $163,149,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 213.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.