Teradyne, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after buying an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after buying an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,639 shares of company stock worth $5,550,659. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

