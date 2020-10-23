Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.18 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $90.94 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,639 shares of company stock worth $5,550,659. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.