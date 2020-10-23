Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Buys C$37,500.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,012,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,259,156.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$15,375.00.

On Friday, October 16th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 127,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,459.25.

On Wednesday, October 14th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 98,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$73,676.40.

On Friday, October 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 22,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,609.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,618.00.

On Monday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 31,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$20,131.40.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

