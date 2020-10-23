The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

