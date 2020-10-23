The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 213,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 115,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.