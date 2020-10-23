The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells $90,104.70 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.94. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

