The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

