The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003528 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,911,679 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.