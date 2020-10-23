The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

The Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $678.00 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $693.69 and its 200 day moving average is $610.29. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.82.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.