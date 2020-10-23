The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Insider Sells £14,843.64 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31).
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 884.50 ($11.56) on Friday. The Unite Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 896.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 884.96.
UTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) from GBX 1,065 ($13.91) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,003.75 ($13.11).
About The Unite Group plc (UTG.L)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.