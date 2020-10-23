Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $481.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.66 and a 200-day moving average of $383.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

