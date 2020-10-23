TheStreet Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to B

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.07.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $453.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $459.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $86,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Align Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.