Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

