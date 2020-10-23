Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400,610 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,417,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $137.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.