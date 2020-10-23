Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sonos Call Options (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 41,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,139% compared to the average daily volume of 3,329 call options.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

SONO opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

