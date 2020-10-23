Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.38 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Travelzoo by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

